Davis’ double leads Syracuse to 6-5 win over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Rajai Davis hit a two-run double in the seventh inning, leading the Syracuse Mets to a 6-5 win over the Louisville Bats on Thursday.

The double by Davis capped a three-run inning and gave the Mets a 4-2 lead after David Thompson scored on a groundout earlier in the inning.

The Mets later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Thompson hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Tim Tebow to secure the victory.

Louisville saw its comeback attempt come up short after Phillip Ervin hit a two-run single and Nick Longhi hit an RBI single in the ninth inning to cut the Syracuse lead to 6-5.

Tim Peterson (1-3) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Jesus Reyes (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Ervin singled four times, driving home three runs for the Bats. Brian O'Grady singled twice, scoring two runs.