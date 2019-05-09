Antone, Friedl lead Chattanooga to 5-1 win over Tennessee

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- TJ Friedl had two hits and scored two runs, and Tejay Antone pitched six scoreless innings as the Chattanooga Lookouts defeated the Tennessee Smokies 5-1 on Thursday.

Antone (4-2) picked up the win after he struck out four.

Tennessee cut the deficit to 2-1 in the seventh after Roberto Caro hit a solo home run.

Chattanooga answered in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Stephenson hit a two-run single.

The Lookouts tacked on another run in the eighth when Friedl hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Gavin LaValley.

Cory Abbott (3-2) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.