Paez scores on hit batsman in 11th, Binghamton beats Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) -- Andres Gimenez got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the 11th inning to help lead the Binghamton Rumble Ponies to a 5-3 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Thursday. The Rumble Ponies swept the three-game series with the win.

Michael Paez scored the go-ahead run on the hit batsman after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt. Later in the inning, Binghamton added an insurance run when Kevin Kaczmarski scored on a groundout.

The Rumble Ponies scored one run in the 10th before Harrisburg answered in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Goeddel scored on a sacrifice to tie the game 3-3.

Arismendy Alcantara homered and doubled, driving home two runs in the win.

Matt Blackham (1-0) got the win in relief while Taylor Guilbeau (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.