Hernandez’s double leads Salem to 5-3 win over Wilmington

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Marco Hernandez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 5-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Thursday.

The double by Hernandez scored Dylan Hardy and Jarren Duran to tie the game 3-3.

The Red Sox took the lead for good in the seventh when Ryan Fitzgerald hit an RBI double, scoring Hernandez.

Alex Demchak (1-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Rito Lugo (0-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game.