Vallimont, Sims fuel 5-2 Clinton win over Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) -- Demetrius Sims hit an RBI single in the seventh inning, and Chris Vallimont allowed just three hits over seven innings as the Clinton LumberKings defeated the Bowling Green Hot Rods 5-2 on Thursday.

The single by Sims came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the LumberKings a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Thomas Jones hit an RBI double, scoring Marcos Rivera.

The LumberKings extended their lead in the ninth when Rivera hit a two-run home run.

Vallimont (2-2) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

Caleb Sampen (2-2) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and six hits while striking out six in the Midwest League game.

The five extra-base hits for Clinton included a season-high four doubles.

Grant Witherspoon homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Hot Rods.