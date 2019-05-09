Dobnak, Blankenhorn carry Pensacola to 4-0 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Travis Blankenhorn hit a two-run home run and had three hits, and Randy Dobnak allowed just one hit over six innings as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos defeated the Mississippi Braves 4-0 on Thursday.

Dobnak (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the top of the first, Pensacola grabbed the lead on a home run by Blankenhorn that scored Luis Arraez. The Blue Wahoos then added single runs in the third and fourth innings. In the third, Jordan Gore scored on a double play, while Arraez drew a bases-loaded walk, scoring Mitchell Kranson in the fourth.

Ian Anderson (2-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out five and walked four.

The Braves were held scoreless for the fourth time this season, while the Blue Wahoos' staff recorded their seventh shutout of the year.