Enlow, Banuelos carry Cedar Rapids to 8-4 win over West Michigan

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- David Banuelos had two hits and scored two runs, and Blayne Enlow allowed just four hits over six innings as the Cedar Rapids Kernels beat the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-4 on Thursday.

Enlow (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one run.

Cedar Rapids got on the board first in the fourth inning when Estamy Urena and Yeltsin Encarnacion scored on a sacrifice and Gabriel Maciel scored on an error.

Trailing 6-1, the Whitecaps cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Wenceel Perez hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Ulrich Bojarski.

The Kernels later tacked on two runs in the eighth when Banuelos hit an RBI double and then scored on a walk by Urena to secure the victory.

Adam Wolf (1-4) went three innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked five.

The six extra-base hits for Cedar Rapids included a season-high six doubles.