Quiroz, Naylor lead the way for El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Esteban Quiroz homered and singled, driving in three runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-2 on Thursday.
Josh Naylor doubled and singled twice for El Paso.
Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Albuquerque tied the game when Drew Butera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pat Valaika.
After El Paso added a run in the fourth on a home run by Chris Stewart, the Chihuahuas added to their lead in the seventh inning when Michael Gettys scored on a single and Jason Vosler scored when a runner was thrown out.
Starter Jerry Keel (4-0) got the win while Pat Dean (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.
Stranding 12 men on base, the Isotopes did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.
