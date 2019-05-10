Quiroz, Naylor lead the way for El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Esteban Quiroz homered and singled, driving in three runs as the El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Albuquerque Isotopes 5-2 on Thursday.

Josh Naylor doubled and singled twice for El Paso.

Trailing 2-1 in the fourth, Albuquerque tied the game when Drew Butera hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Pat Valaika.

After El Paso added a run in the fourth on a home run by Chris Stewart, the Chihuahuas added to their lead in the seventh inning when Michael Gettys scored on a single and Jason Vosler scored when a runner was thrown out.

Starter Jerry Keel (4-0) got the win while Pat Dean (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.

Stranding 12 men on base, the Isotopes did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.