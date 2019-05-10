Campana hits walk-off single, Aguascalientes beats Mexico 5-4

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Tony Campana hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Rieleros de Aguascalientes defeated the Diablos Rojos del Mexico 5-4 on Thursday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Rieleros and a three-game winning streak for the Diablos Rojos.

Edson Garcia scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The Rieleros tied the game 4-4 in the bottom of the seventh when Jose Vargas hit a solo home run.

The Rieleros had three relievers combine to throw three scoreless innings in the victory. Anthony Carter (3-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Mexico starter Matt Gage (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.