Carbonell scores winning run, Tabasco beats Tijuana 8-7 in walk-off finish

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Ramon R Ramirez drew a bases-loaded walk with two outs in the ninth inning to score the winning run, as the Olmecas de Tabasco topped the Toros de Tijuana 8-7 on Thursday.

Daniel Carbonell scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single, advanced to second on a hit batsman and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The walk by Ramirez capped an improbable comeback for the Olmecas, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Carbonell hit an RBI single earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Toros took a 7-5 lead in the top of the ninth when Isaac Rodriguez Salazar scored on an error.

Jose Manuel Lopez (1-0) got the win in relief while Grant Sides (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

In the losing effort, Rodriguez Salazar, Maxwell Leon and Fernando Perez each had three hits for Tijuana.