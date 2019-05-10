Leasher, Ruiz spur Lake Elsinore to 4-0 win over Visalia

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Esteury Ruiz had two hits and two RBI, and Aaron Leasher allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm defeated the Visalia Rawhide 4-0 on Thursday.

Leasher (1-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

All four runs came in the fourth inning. Lake Elsinore got on the board first when Luis Campusano scored on a forceout. The Storm added to their lead when Ruiz hit a two-run single and Jalen Washington scored when a runner was thrown out.

Matt Mercer (1-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out five and walked two.

The Rawhide were blanked for the first time this season, while the Storm's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.