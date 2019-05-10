Bergman, Calixte carry Tacoma to 10-2 win over Reno

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Orlando Calixte homered and had three hits, and Christian Bergman allowed just one hit over six innings as the Tacoma Rainiers beat the Reno Aces 10-2 on Thursday.

Bergman (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one run.

With the game tied 1-1, the Rainiers took the lead for good with four runs in the third inning. Kristopher Negron and Ian Miller hit two-run singles en route to the four-run lead.

The Rainiers later scored in three additional innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the sixth.

Vinny Nittoli (0-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out three and walked four.

Tyler Heineman homered and doubled, scoring two runs for the Aces.