Gurwitz scores on error in 10th, Inland Empire beats Rancho Cucamonga

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Zane Gurwitz scored on an error in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Inland Empire 66ers to a 1-0 win over the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the 66ers.

Gurwitz scored after he started the inning on second.

Reliever Isaac Mattson (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out three over three scoreless innings. Ryan Moseley (1-2) went two innings, allowing one run while walking one in the California League game.

The Quakes were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the 66ers' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.