Fowler’s double leads Las Vegas to 7-5 win over Salt Lake

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Dustin Fowler hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Las Vegas Aviators to a 7-5 win over the Salt Lake Bees in a game that was called early on Thursday.

The double by Fowler came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Aviators a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Jorge Mateo hit an RBI double, bringing home Fowler.

In the top of the seventh, Salt Lake cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Luis Rengifo.

Norge Ruiz (1-1) got the win in relief while Parker Bridwell (0-3) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Rengifo homered and singled for the Bees.