Salah set to return for title-chasing Liverpool’s final game

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah lies injured during a Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James' Park, Newcastle, England, Saturday May 4, 2019. Owen Humphreys

Mohamed Salah is set to return for Liverpool's last Premier League game as the team looks to win the English top-flight title for the first time since 1990.

The Egypt forward was concussed in Liverpool's 3-2 win over Newcastle in the league last weekend, and missed the 4-0 win over Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday to follow return-to-play protocols.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says Salah has been back in training and expects him to play against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Klopp said left back Andrew Robertson and captain Jordan Henderson should be fit to play after knocks during the game against Barcelona, but striker Roberto Firmino will miss out again.

Liverpool heads into the final round of games one point behind first-placed Manchester City, which is away to Brighton.