PSG striker Neymar suspended 3 matches after clash with fan

PSG's Neymar reacts after missing a scoring chance during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Nice at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France, Saturday, May 4, 2019. AP Photo

Paris Saint-Germain striker Neymar has been given a three-game ban for lashing out at a fan following a loss in the French Cup final last month.

The French soccer federation's disciplinary commission added a suspended two-match ban to its punishment.

After Rennes beat PSG on penalties in the final, Neymar reacted angrily to a fan who was filming and verbally goading players as they walked up the stairs to collect their runner-up medals. Other PSG players, including Gianluigi Buffon and Marco Verratti, were verbally abused by the same person and ignored him.

The ban starts Monday, ruling Neymar out of PSG's last two league games. He can, however, play with the French champions at Angers on Saturday.

The Brazil forward will also miss the Champions Trophy between the French champions and the French Cup winners on Aug. 3.

Neymar has also been suspended for three games by UEFA for insulting the video review officials who awarded Manchester United's stoppage-time penalty when PSG was eliminated from the Champions League.