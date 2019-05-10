Wolfsburg signs Brazilian forward Joao Victor from LASK Linz

Wolfsburg has signed Brazilian forward Joao Victor, like coach Oliver Glasner, from Austrian side LASK Linz for next season.

The Bundesliga side, which signed Glasner on April 23 to take over from Bruno Labbadia, says the 25-year-old Joao Victor signed a deal to 2023 and will wear the No. 40 jersey.

Wolfsburg sporting director Marcel Schäfer says, "He is a player who is extremely fast and dangerous in front of goal."

Joao Victor scored 12 in 25 league games for LASK this season, with another six in the cup. Altogether he scored 26 goals in 52 games for the side since joining from Austrian rival Kapfenberger SV in 2017.

He moved to Austria from Sao Jose dos Campos FC in 2015.

The Brazilian is Wolfsburg's second reinforcement for next season after Swiss defender Kevin Mbabu from Young Boys Bern.