McKay leads Montgomery to 2-0 win over Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Brendan McKay allowed just three hits over five innings, leading the Montgomery Biscuits over the Biloxi Shuckers in a 2-0 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Biscuits and a three-game winning streak for the Shuckers.

McKay (2-0) struck out seven and walked three to get the win.

Montgomery scored its runs when Jesus Sanchez hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Kevin Padlo scored on a groundout in the third.

Bowden Francis (0-3) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

The Shuckers were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Biscuits' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.