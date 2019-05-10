Myers leads Charlotte to 3-1 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Tobias Myers allowed just three hits over 6 2/3 innings, leading the Charlotte Stone Crabs over the St. Lucie Mets in a 3-1 win on Friday.

Myers (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked three while allowing one run.

St. Lucie started the scoring in the first inning when Carlos Cortes hit a solo home run.

After tying the game in the fifth, the Stone Crabs took the lead for good in the sixth inning when Carl Chester singled to bring home Ronaldo Hernandez.

The Stone Crabs tacked on another run in the ninth when Hernandez hit an RBI double, driving in Seaver Whalen.

Tony Dibrell (3-2) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits in the Florida State League game. He also struck out six and walked two.