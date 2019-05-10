Unroe hits grand slam, leads Florida over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Riley Unroe hit a grand slam in the first inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 9-3 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Friday.

The grand slam by Unroe gave the Fire Frogs an 8-0 lead and capped an eight-run inning for Florida. Earlier in the inning, Greyson Jenista and Rusber Estrada hit RBI singles.

Florida right-hander Jasseel De La Cruz (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Will Stewart (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings.

For the Hammerheads, Lazaro Alonso doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Florida improved to 4-2 against Jupiter this season.