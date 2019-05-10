Rays starter Tyler Glasnow leaves with forearm tightness

Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, May 10, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. AP Photo

Tampa Bay Rays starter Tyler Glasnow has been pulled from a game against the New York Yankees in the sixth inning with right forearm tightness.

The Rays announced the diagnosis Friday and say Glasnow will undergo further examination Saturday.

Glasnow, who entered Friday tied for the most wins in the majors with six, signaled toward the dugout for a trainer after striking out Gleyber Torres with two runners on for the first out.

The 6-foot-8 right-hander also briefly favored his right leg after running off the mound toward first base on Torres' RBI single in the first inning.