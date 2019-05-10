Johnston, Freeman carry Potomac to 7-2 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Cole Freeman had two hits and scored three runs, and Kyle Johnston struck out 10 hitters over six innings as the Potomac Nationals topped the Wilmington Blue Rocks 7-2 on Friday.

Johnston (3-4) allowed two runs and three hits while walking two to pick up the win.

Down 1-0 in the first, Wilmington went out in front when Dennicher Carrasco hit a two-run single.

After tying the game in the second, the Nationals took the lead for good with three runs in the fifth inning. Anderson Franco hit an RBI single, bringing home KJ Harrison en route to the three-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Nationals later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Harrison hit an RBI single, while Nick Banks hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Jackson Kowar (2-2) went four innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out six and walked three.