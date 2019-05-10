Davis’ single leads Greensboro over Delmarva in 10 innings

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Jonah Davis hit a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Greensboro Grasshoppers to a 7-6 win over the Delmarva Shorebirds on Friday.

The single by Davis scored Michael Gretler and Fabricio Macias. Later in the inning, Greensboro added an insurance run when Davis scored on a single by Mason Martin.

Delmarva attempted a comeback in the bottom of the inning when Robbie Thorburn scored on a wild pitch and Daniel Fajardo hit an RBI single. However, the rally ended when Braeden Ogle got JC Encarnacion to fly out to end the game.

Ogle (1-0) got the win in relief while Tim Naughton (1-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

For the Shorebirds, Adam Hall homered and singled, scoring two runs.