Dean leads Rome to 10-3 win over Greenville

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Justin Dean had two hits and scored four runs, as the Rome Braves exploded for a season-high in runs in a 10-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Friday.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Greenville tied it up when Korby Batesole scored on a groundout and Triston Casas hit an RBI single.

Rome answered in the bottom of the frame, scoring four runs to take the lead. The Braves sent 10 men to the plate as Logan Brown hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Griffin Benson en route to the four-run lead.

Rome right-hander Jose Olague (3-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yasel Santana (0-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up six runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Rome took advantage of some erratic Greenville pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

Devlin Granberg reached base four times for the Drive.