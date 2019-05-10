South Bend beats Peoria 5-2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Levi Jordan scored on a groundout in the sixth inning, leading the South Bend Cubs to a 5-2 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Friday.

Jordan scored on the play to give the Cubs a 3-2 lead after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a ground out by Delvin Zinn.

The Cubs later tacked on two runs in the seventh when Nelson Velazquez and Tyler Durna scored on wild pitches to secure the victory.

Velazquez singled twice, also stealing a base for South Bend.

Zach Mort (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Franyel Casadilla (1-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

South Bend took advantage of some erratic Peoria pitching, drawing a season-high 12 walks in its victory.