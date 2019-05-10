Garrett leads Jacksonville to 7-4 win over Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) -- Stone Garrett hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 7-4 win over the Mobile BayBears in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Garrett scored Brian Miller and Justin Twine to give the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 lead.

Mobile answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring two runs to tie the game, including a forceout that scored Jack Kruger.

The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead for good in the third when Garrett hit an RBI single, driving in Miller.

Jacksonville right-hander Jordan Yamamoto (2-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on five hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jeremy Beasley (1-3) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.

The teams split the doubleheader after Mobile won the first game 1-0.