Alexander, Diaz lead Kane County to 6-2 win over Lansing

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Blaze Alexander hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Eduardo Diaz had two hits and scored two runs as the Kane County Cougars beat the Lansing Lugnuts 6-2 on Friday.

The home run by Alexander scored Alek Thomas to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.

The Cougars later added one run in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the seventh to secure the victory.

Kenny Hernandez (3-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Lansing starter Sean Wymer (2-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game.