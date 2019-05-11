Rosario, Apodaca lead the way for Saltillo

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Rainel Rosario was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs and driving home a couple as the Saraperos de Saltillo topped the Bravos de Leon 14-6 on Friday.

Juan Apodaca singled three times with a run and an RBI for Saltillo.

Down 1-0, the Saraperos took the lead for good with five runs in the third inning. The Saraperos sent 10 men to the plate as Juan Perez hit a solo home run en route to the four-run lead.

Saltillo later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Rosario hit a two-run home run to help put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Saltillo starter Jonathan Castellanos (2-2) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and 10 hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yasutomo Kubo (2-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 12 hits over 3 2/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Leon got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Matt Clark was a triple short of the cycle, driving in three runs.