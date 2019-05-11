Sigman, Brown lead Dos Laredos to 3-2 win over Quintana Roo

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Domonic Brown had two hits and two RBI, and Kenneth Sigman allowed just five hits over six innings as the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos beat the Tigres de Quintana Roo 3-2 on Saturday.

Sigman (4-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Up 1-0 in the fifth, Dos Laredos extended its lead when Brown hit an RBI single, scoring Arturo Rodriguez.

Quintana Roo answered in the bottom of the frame when Manuel Orduno scored on an error to get within one.

The Tecolotes tacked on another run in the ninth when Rudy Flores hit an RBI single, driving in Juan Martinez.

Quintana Roo saw its comeback attempt come up short after Justin Greene scored on a wild pitch in the ninth inning to cut the Dos Laredos lead to 3-2.

Javier Solano (2-3) went seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits to take the tough loss in the Mexican League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.