Navarro has 5 RBI, leads Monterrey to 12-4 win over Tabasco

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Yamaico Navarro drove in five runs, while Ramiro Pena and Yadir Drake drove in four and three, respectively, as the Sultanes de Monterrey beat the Olmecas de Tabasco 12-4 on Friday.

Navarro homered and singled twice, driving home five runs and scoring a couple. Pena was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Monterrey took the lead in the first when Navarro and Drake hit two-run singles.

The Sultanes later scored in four more innings to punctuate the blowout, including three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Navarro hit a three-run home run, while Pena hit a three-run home run in the fifth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Monterrey starter Marco Tovar (3-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and 10 hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tomas Solis (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing five runs and seven hits over two innings.

In the losing effort, Tabasco got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Humberto Castro doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.