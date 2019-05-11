Keller expected to start as Royals host the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (21-16, first in the NL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (14-25, fifth in the NL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (4-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Royals: Brad Keller (4-3, 3.99 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Philadelphia will meet at Kauffman Stadium Saturday.

The Royals are 9-11 on their home turf. Kansas City has hit 48 home runs as a team this season. Jorge Soler leads them with 10, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Phillies are 7-9 on the road. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .304. The Royals won the last meeting 5-1. Homer Bailey recorded his fourth victory and Alex Gordon went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Kansas City. Jake Arrieta took his third loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adalberto Mondesi leads the Royals with 21 extra base hits and is batting .277. Soler is 13-for-37 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Cesar Hernandez leads the Phillies with 39 hits and is batting .289. Rhys Hoskins is 11-for-35 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .237 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).