Solak’s homer leads Durham to 1-0 win over Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Nick Solak hit a solo home run in the ninth inning, leading the Durham Bulls to a 1-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings on Saturday.

Ryan Yarbrough (1-0) got the win with five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Austin Adams (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

The Red Wings were held scoreless for the fifth time this season, while the Bulls' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.