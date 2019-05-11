Aracena’s double leads Wilmington to 2-1 win over Potomac

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Ricky Aracena hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning to give the Wilmington Blue Rocks a 2-1 win over the Potomac Nationals on Saturday.

Cristian Perez scored on the play after he reached base with a single and advanced to third on a double by Aracena.

The double by Aracena scored Perez to give the Blue Rocks a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the third, Potomac grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Nick Banks. Wilmington answered in the bottom of the inning when Perez scored on an error.

Wilmington southpaw Marcelo Martinez (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Grant Borne (1-1) took the tough loss in the Carolina League game after giving up two runs and four hits over six innings.

For the Nationals, Banks homered and singled twice.