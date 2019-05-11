Sports
Mesa hits walk-off single in 11th, Jupiter beats Florida 3-2
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Victor Victor Mesa hit a walk-off single with one out in the 11th inning, as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the Florida Fire Frogs 3-2 on Saturday.
Micah Brown scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
After Florida's Brett Langhorne hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th, Jupiter tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the inning when James Nelson hit an RBI single, driving in Mesa.
Mesa tripled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.
Alejandro Mateo (1-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Troy Bacon (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Jupiter took advantage of some erratic Florida pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.
