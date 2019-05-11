Garrett hits walk-off single, Jacksonville beats Biloxi 2-1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Stone Garrett hit a walk-off single, as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Biloxi Shuckers 2-1 on Saturday.

Justin Twine scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a triple.

In the top of the second, Biloxi took the lead on a solo home run by Weston Wilson. Jacksonville answered in the bottom of the inning when John Silviano hit a solo home run.

Jacksonville starter Cody Poteet went seven innings, allowing one run and seven hits while striking out five. Brett Graves (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Devin Williams (5-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Silviano homered and singled in the win.

Wilson homered and singled for the Shuckers.

Despite the loss, Biloxi is 4-2 against Jacksonville this season.