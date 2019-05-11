Hartford beats Harrisburg 2-1

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) -- Tyler Nevin scored on an error in the fourth inning, leading the Hartford Yard Goats to a 2-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators on Saturday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Yard Goats a 1-0 lead before Willie Abreu hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Senators cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Tres Barrera hit an RBI single, bringing home Ian Sagdal.

Hartford right-hander Rico Garcia (4-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Jackson Tetreault (1-1) took the tough loss in the Eastern League game after giving up two runs and seven hits over six innings.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg is 7-2 against Hartford this season.