Billingsley scores winning run, Frederick beats Fayetteville 3-2 in walk-off finish

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) -- J.C. Escarra hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Cole Billingsley with the winning run in the seventh inning, as the Frederick Keys topped the Fayetteville Woodpeckers 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Billingsley scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI double and advanced to third on a double by Billingsley.

The Keys cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the fifth when Billingsley hit an RBI double, bringing home Stuart Levy.

Matthias Dietz (1-3) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Willy Collado (0-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

The Keys swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-2. Despite the loss, Fayetteville is 6-2 against Frederick this season.