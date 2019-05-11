Romero, Haley lead Charlotte to 8-2 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Jim Haley hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in three, and Tommy Romero allowed just five hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the St. Lucie Mets 8-2 on Saturday. The Stone Crabs swept the three-game series with the win.

Romero struck out five and walked two while allowing two runs.

Down 2-1 in the sixth, St. Lucie tied it up when Luis Carpio hit an RBI single, bringing home Quinn Brodey.

The Stone Crabs went out in front with six runs in the eighth inning, including a two-run home run by Haley.

Matt Seelinger (2-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Marcel Renteria (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Jeremy Vasquez singled three times for the Mets.