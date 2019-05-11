Ornelas’ homer leads Oaxaca to 11-9 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Julian Ornelas hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Guerreros de Oaxaca to an 11-9 win over the Rieleros de Aguascalientes on Saturday.

The home run by Ornelas capped a three-run inning and gave the Guerreros an 11-9 lead after Alonzo Harris hit a solo home run earlier in the inning.

Pedro Rodriguez (2-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Anthony Carter (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Michael Wing was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs for the Rieleros. Richy Pedroza doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs.