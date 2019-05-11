Mustelier’s sac fly leads Tabasco to 3-1 win over Monterrey

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Ronnier Mustelier drove in Eury Perez with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to a 3-1 win over the Sultanes de Monterrey on Saturday.

The sacrifice fly by Mustelier capped a two-run inning and gave the Olmecas a 2-1 lead after Alejandro Rivero scored on an error earlier in the inning.

The Olmecas tacked on another run in the fourth when Humberto Castro hit an RBI double, scoring Daniel Carbonell.

Tabasco right-hander Leuris Gomez (2-2) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Omar Bencomo (1-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up two runs and four hits over three innings.

For the Sultanes, Yamaico Navarro homered and singled, also stealing a base.