Conley, Squier lift Beloit over Fort Wayne 10-1

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Payton Squier doubled and singled twice, and Bryce Conley threw six scoreless innings as the Beloit Snappers defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 10-1 on Saturday.

Conley (1-3) struck out four and walked two to pick up the win.

Beloit got on the board first with a run in the fourth inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Squier advanced to third on a double by Anthony Churlin and then scored on a double by Churlin.

Beloit later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when Logan Farrar and Skyler Weber hit RBI doubles to help put the game away.

Sam Keating (0-1) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits while striking out one in the Midwest League game.