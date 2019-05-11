Zehner hits walk-off triple in 12th, Trenton beats Portland 8-7

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Zack Zehner hit a walk-off two-run triple with two outs in the 12th inning, as the Trenton Thunder beat the Portland Sea Dogs 8-7 on Saturday.

The triple by Zehner capped an improbable comeback for the Thunder, who scored five runs in the inning for the win. Wendell Rijo and Ben Ruta hit RBI singles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Sea Dogs took a 7-3 lead in the top of the 12th when Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run as part of a four-run inning.

Domingo Acevedo (5-1) got the win in relief while Jordan Weems (0-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Dalbec hit three solo homers for Portland. The Sea Dogs also hit a season-high four home runs.

Trenton remains undefeated against Portland this season at 7-0.