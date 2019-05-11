O’Neill leads Memphis over Nashville 7-5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Tyler O'Neill homered and had two hits as the Memphis Redbirds topped the Nashville Sounds 7-5 on Saturday.

Memphis started the scoring in the second when it scored three runs, including a single by Ramon Urias that scored Adolis Garcia.

Trailing 7-3, the Sounds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Willie Calhoun hit a two-run home run.

Memphis right-hander Daniel Ponce de Leon (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Phillips Valdez (0-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over three innings.