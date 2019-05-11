Benedetti hits walk-off single in 10th, Corpus Christi beats Amarillo 2-1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Carmen Benedetti hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Corpus Christi Hooks defeated the Amarillo Sod Poodles 2-1 on Saturday.

Joshua Rojas scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Chuckie Robinson.

In the bottom of the third, Corpus Christi took the lead on a double by Osvaldo Duarte that scored Benedetti. Amarillo answered in the fifth inning when Rodrigo Orozco hit a solo home run.

Reliever Tyler Ivey (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out eight and walked two over five scoreless innings. Travis Radke (2-1) went 2 1/3 innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out four in the Texas League game.