Phillips, Manning lift San Jose over Lake Elsinore 8-0

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Jett Manning had two hits and scored two runs, and Aaron Phillips allowed just three hits over six innings as the San Jose Giants beat the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-0 on Saturday.

Phillips (1-4) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two.

In the top of the third, San Jose took the lead on a solo home run by John Riley. The Giants then added three runs in the eighth and four in the ninth. In the eighth, Zander Clarke drove in two runs and Bryce Johnson drove in one, while Orlando Garcia hit an RBI single in the ninth.

MacKenzie Gore (3-1) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits in the California League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.

Lake Elsinore was blanked for the first time this season, while the San Jose staff recorded its third shutout of the year.