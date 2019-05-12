Downs, Procyshen lead the way for Rancho Cuca.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Jeter Downs homered and singled, driving in two runs as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes defeated the Visalia Rawhide 5-3 on Saturday.

Jordan Procyshen tripled and singled for Rancho Cuca..

Visalia took the lead in the first when Luis Alejandro Basabe drew a bases-loaded walk and Yoel Yanqui scored on a single and Mark Karaviotis scored on an error.

Rancho Cuca. answered in the bottom of the inning when Downs hit a two-run home run.

The Quakes later added two runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Donovan Casey hit a solo home run, while Starling Heredia hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Victor Gonzalez (2-1) got the win with 4 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Visalia starter Shumpei Yoshikawa (0-2) took the loss in the California League game.