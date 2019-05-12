Rangers look to end 3-game losing streak

Texas Rangers (17-20, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (25-15, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Astros are 14-5 against opponents from the AL West. Houston's team on-base percentage of .349 is second in the American League. Robinson Chirinos leads the lineup with an OBP of .405.

The Rangers are 11-14 against the rest of their division. The Texas pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.24, Lance Lynn leads the staff with a mark of 5.48. The Astros won the last meeting 11-4. Gerrit Cole recorded his fourth victory and Aledmys Diaz went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Houston. Drew Smyly registered his third loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: George Springer leads the Astros with 33 RBIs and is batting .299. Michael Brantley is 12-for-32 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Elvis Andrus leads the Rangers with 48 hits and has 23 RBIs. Hunter Pence is 8-for-21 with three doubles, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .295 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .195 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by four runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Shawn Kelley: 10-day IL (infection), Taylor Hearn: 10-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder).