Minnesota faces off against Detroit in division matchup

Detroit Tigers (17-20, third in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-13, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: AL Central rivals Minnesota and Detroit will play at Target Field.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

The Twins are 8-2 against the rest of their division. Minnesota has hit 70 home runs this season, third in the American League. Eddie Rosario leads the team with 13, averaging one every 11.3 at-bats.

The Tigers have gone 9-10 against division opponents. The Detroit pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.67. Spencer Turnbull leads the team with a 2.42 earned run average. The Twins won the last meeting 8-3. Kohl Stewart recorded his first victory and C.J. Cron went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Minnesota. Gregory Soto registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosario leads the Twins with 32 RBIs and is batting .238. Jason Castro is 6-for-14 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Miguel Cabrera leads the Tigers with 40 hits and is batting .286. Ronny Rodriguez is 12-for-37 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .281 batting average, 2.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .226 batting average, 6.55 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Adalberto Mejia: 10-day IL (calf), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Jason Castro: day-to-day (elbow), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Tigers Injuries: Jordan Zimmermann: 10-day IL (elbow), Matt Moore: 60-day IL (knee), Michael Fulmer: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordy Mercer: 10-day IL (quad), Josh Harrison: 10-day IL (shoulder).