Giants look to end 3-game losing streak

Cincinnati Reds (18-22, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (16-23, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (0-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Giants are 7-11 on their home turf. The San Francisco pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.51, Jeff Samardzija paces the staff with a mark of 3.51.

The Reds are 9-14 on the road. Cincinnati has hit 58 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Eugenio Suarez leads the team with 12, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .451. Stephen Vogt is 7-for-19 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Suarez leads the Reds with 21 extra base hits and is batting .254. Yasiel Puig has 11 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .241 batting average, 7.18 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Reds: 5-5, .226 batting average, 3.29 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Giants Injuries: Drew Pomeranz: 10-day IL (lat), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Buster Posey: 7-day IL (concussion).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).