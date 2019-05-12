Sanchez, Castro carry Saltillo to 10-1 win over Leon

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Leandro Castro hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four, and Jonathan Sanchez allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Saraperos de Saltillo topped the Bravos de Leon 10-1 on Sunday.

Sanchez (4-1) allowed one run while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

With the game tied 1-1, the Saraperos took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Castro hit a two-run home run en route to the three-run lead.

The Saraperos later added a run in the fourth and five in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Walter Silva (0-3) went four innings, allowing seven runs and eight hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Marco Jaime doubled and singled twice for the Bravos.